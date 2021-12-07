OpenOcean Market Cap Achieves $46.42 Million (OOE)

OpenOcean (CURRENCY:OOE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 7th. One OpenOcean coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000608 BTC on exchanges. OpenOcean has a total market capitalization of $46.42 million and approximately $2.88 million worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, OpenOcean has traded 29.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.15 or 0.00057209 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,311.86 or 0.08461469 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.93 or 0.00058738 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,008.06 or 1.00096682 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.38 or 0.00077269 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002648 BTC.

About OpenOcean

OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,895,377 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal

OpenOcean Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenOcean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenOcean should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OpenOcean using one of the exchanges listed above.

