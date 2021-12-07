Oracle (ORCL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, December 9th. Analysts expect Oracle to post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 217.87% and a net margin of 34.17%. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Oracle to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE ORCL opened at $88.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. Oracle has a 52-week low of $58.22 and a 52-week high of $98.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.40. The firm has a market cap of $243.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $89.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. DZ Bank downgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Oracle from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Oracle in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.32.

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 2,277 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.02 per share, for a total transaction of $218,637.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $15,851,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 467,376 shares of company stock worth $42,171,396 in the last 90 days. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Oracle by 12.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $971,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,602 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Oracle by 19.0% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,336 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter worth about $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

