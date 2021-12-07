Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) Stock Position Increased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) by 136.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 146,355 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 84,503 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Orange were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Orange by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 16,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 3,972 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Orange by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 31,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 4,153 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Orange during the 2nd quarter valued at about $188,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Orange by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,373,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,709,000 after buying an additional 301,748 shares during the period. Finally, Old Port Advisors increased its stake in Orange by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 85,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 18,358 shares during the period. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORAN stock opened at $10.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.40. Orange S.A. has a 52 week low of $10.28 and a 52 week high of $13.09.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.3382 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th.

ORAN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Orange in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Orange from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Orange Profile

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

