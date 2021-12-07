OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,804 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 4,918 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in OraSure Technologies were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 18.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,054,164 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $142,510,000 after buying an additional 2,180,891 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 6.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,278,091 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $53,520,000 after buying an additional 300,879 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,657,359 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,086,000 after buying an additional 20,433 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 9.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,276,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,222,000 after buying an additional 282,684 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 28.9% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,811,603 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,370,000 after buying an additional 406,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OSUR opened at $8.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $644.02 million, a P/E ratio of -59.60 and a beta of -0.34. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $15.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.44. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.16). OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $53.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.54 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OraSure Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut shares of OraSure Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of OraSure Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

