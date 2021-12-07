OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) by 135.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 541,573 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 311,358 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in OraSure Technologies were worth $5,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in OraSure Technologies by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,054,164 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $142,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180,891 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in OraSure Technologies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,657,359 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,086,000 after acquiring an additional 20,433 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in OraSure Technologies by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,276,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,222,000 after acquiring an additional 282,684 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in OraSure Technologies by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,811,603 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,370,000 after acquiring an additional 406,661 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in OraSure Technologies by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,221,247 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,383,000 after acquiring an additional 47,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OSUR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OraSure Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James lowered OraSure Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on OraSure Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th.

Shares of OraSure Technologies stock opened at $8.94 on Tuesday. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.94. The firm has a market cap of $644.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.60 and a beta of -0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.44.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.16). OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $53.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

