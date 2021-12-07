Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 1.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,070 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $2,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paragon Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,351 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,926,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 355.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 11,677 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 5,232 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $106.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.05. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.51 and a 52 week high of $147.39.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 54.06%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. Research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 14.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.53%.

DKS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $95.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $88.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

