Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $2.58 Million Stake in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $2,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AIRC. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the second quarter worth $241,089,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 64.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,680,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,887 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,243,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,014,000 after purchasing an additional 953,421 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 374.2% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 984,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,713,000 after purchasing an additional 777,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,773,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,975,000 after purchasing an additional 590,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

Shares of AIRC opened at $52.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion and a PE ratio of -114.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.70 and its 200-day moving average is $50.48. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.99 and a fifty-two week high of $54.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.48). Apartment Income REIT had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 3.63%. Analysts predict that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -382.61%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.55.

Apartment Income REIT Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.