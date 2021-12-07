Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $3.15 Million Stock Holdings in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Athene were worth $3,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Athene by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Athene by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 42,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athene during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Athene during the 3rd quarter worth $1,689,000. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in shares of Athene during the 3rd quarter worth $413,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Athene alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Athene from $66.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Athene to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Athene from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Athene from $73.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Athene from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Athene presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.34.

In other news, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total value of $81,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Robert L. Borden sold 2,000 shares of Athene stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total transaction of $137,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,176,961.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,123,367. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Athene stock opened at $80.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Athene Holding Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $40.21 and a fifty-two week high of $91.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.14. The company has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.70.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.63. Athene had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.