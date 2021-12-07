Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raises Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,886 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,664,585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,338,456,000 after buying an additional 265,951 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,603,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,969,907,000 after buying an additional 601,191 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in PPG Industries by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,596,099 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $780,280,000 after purchasing an additional 11,667 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in PPG Industries by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,045,026 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $684,780,000 after purchasing an additional 104,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in PPG Industries by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,071,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $521,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.33.

NYSE:PPG opened at $164.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.10 and a fifty-two week high of $182.97. The stock has a market cap of $39.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.90.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 39.66%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

