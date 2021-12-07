Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 199 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $2,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,162,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 17,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 1,292.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.36, for a total transaction of $1,136,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher Patusky sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.16, for a total value of $460,368.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,798 shares of company stock valued at $10,028,750. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $188.72 on Tuesday. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $129.43 and a twelve month high of $216.90. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $193.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.61. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 0.55.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.05. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 27.94%. The firm had revenue of $444.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

