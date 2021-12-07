Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 283 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $3,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 29.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.4% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 5.4% in the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 126.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $707,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP William A. Smith II sold 5,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.93, for a total transaction of $923,278.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of RS opened at $153.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $152.79 and its 200-day moving average is $153.85. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.26 and a fifty-two week high of $181.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.20. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 84.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 20.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is 15.84%.

RS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $162.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.89.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

