Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 91 Shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $2,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Alleghany by 5.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Alleghany by 35.3% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Alleghany by 1.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,432,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alleghany by 2.9% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Alleghany by 22.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE Y opened at $673.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $665.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $669.71. The company has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Alleghany Co. has a twelve month low of $563.47 and a twelve month high of $737.89.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.60) by $3.34. Alleghany had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.23 EPS.

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of Alleghany in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

In other news, President Joseph Patrick Brandon bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $658.75 per share, with a total value of $1,646,875.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

