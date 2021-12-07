Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) Receives $5.33 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.33.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of OSMT stock opened at $1.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.89 and its 200 day moving average is $2.78. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $6.24.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.06). Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 138.76% and a negative return on equity of 81.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 417.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 30,341 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 190.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 53,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 35,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 7,758 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

About Osmotica Pharmaceuticals

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of products for neurology and women’s health. Its products include Upneeq, M-72, Arbaclofen ER, OS870, Divigel, OB Complete, Methylphenidate ER, Venlafaxine ER tablets (VERT), Hydromorphone ER, Sodium Benzoate/Sodium Phenylacetate, Oxybutynin ER, Prescription Prenatal Vitamins, Chlorzoxazone (Lorzone AG), Tramadol ER (ConZip AG), Nitrofurantoin and Osmodex ANDAs.

