Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) Insider Jeff Evanson Buys 35,200 Shares

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) insider Jeff Evanson purchased 35,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.34 per share, for a total transaction of $47,168.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

OTLK opened at $1.37 on Tuesday. Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.93 and a 52-week high of $4.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTLK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 230.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,753,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011,401 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,343,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,084,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 104.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,516,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 774,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 407.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 880,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 706,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Outlook Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

About Outlook Therapeutics

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, development, manufacture, and commercialization of ONS-5010/LYTENAVA as the first FDA-approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab-vikg for use in retinal indications, including wet AMD, DME and BRVO.

