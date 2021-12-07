Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Outokumpu Oyj is engages in the manufacturing of stainless steel. Its business area consists of Stainless Coil EMEA, Stainless Coil Americas, Stainless APAC and High Performance Stainless and Alloy. The company operates primarily in Europe, Middle East and Africa, Americas and Asia-Pacific. Outokumpu Oyj is headquartered in Espoo, Finland. “

Get Outokumpu Oyj alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Outokumpu Oyj from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Outokumpu Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS OUTKY opened at $2.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Outokumpu Oyj has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $3.63.

Outokumpu Oyj Company Profile

Outokumpu Oyj engages in the manufacture of stainless steel. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Long Products, and Other Operations. The Europe segment consists of coil and plate business as well as ferrochrome production. The America segment involves in producing of standard austenitic and ferritic grades as well as tailored products.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Outokumpu Oyj (OUTKY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Outokumpu Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outokumpu Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.