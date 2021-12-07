Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 10.29% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Owens & Minor, Inc. is a global healthcare solutions company dedicated to Connecting the World of Medical Products to the Point of CareSM by providing vital supply chain services to healthcare providers and manufacturers of healthcare products. Owens & Minor provides logistics services across the spectrum of medical products from disposable medical supplies to devices and implants. With logistics platforms strategically located in the United States and Europe, Owens & Minor serves markets where three quarters of global healthcare spending occurs. Owens & Minor’s customers span the healthcare market from independent hospitals to large integrated healthcare networks, as well as group purchasing organizations, healthcare products manufacturers, the federal government, and healthcare patients at home through the Byram Healthcare subsidiary. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Owens & Minor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.75.

OMI opened at $40.80 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Owens & Minor has a 52 week low of $23.58 and a 52 week high of $49.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.30.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.15. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 40.55% and a net margin of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Owens & Minor will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Owens & Minor news, CFO Andrew G. Long sold 11,882 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $502,252.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 32,631 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $1,373,765.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 150,524 shares of company stock worth $6,346,034. Company insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OMI. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

