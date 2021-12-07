Pacer Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,182 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 124.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 720 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group in the second quarter worth about $95,000. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on EME. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on EMCOR Group from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 13,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.04, for a total value of $1,563,675.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EME opened at $125.18 on Tuesday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.73 and a 12-month high of $135.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $122.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.06. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. EMCOR Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.85%.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Building Services; United States Industrial Services; and United Kingdom Building Services.

