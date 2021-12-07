Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 4,102 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 23.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,102 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the third quarter worth $537,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 1.6% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the second quarter worth $556,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 2.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 279,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,736,000 after purchasing an additional 5,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 2.8% in the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 261,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,177,000 after purchasing an additional 7,191 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVT. TheStreet raised shares of nVent Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.83.

In other news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 132,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total transaction of $5,000,028.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 58,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total transaction of $2,190,970.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVT stock opened at $36.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. nVent Electric plc has a 12-month low of $21.81 and a 12-month high of $38.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.68.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.67%.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

