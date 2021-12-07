Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $906,000 Holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 31.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 679 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alleghany in the second quarter worth about $29,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alleghany in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Alleghany in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Alleghany in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alleghany in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Alleghany alerts:

In other news, President Joseph Patrick Brandon acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $658.75 per share, with a total value of $1,646,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of Alleghany in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Y opened at $673.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $665.14 and its 200-day moving average is $669.71. Alleghany Co. has a 1-year low of $563.47 and a 1-year high of $737.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.66.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.60) by $3.34. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter. Alleghany had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 5.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.23 EPS.

Alleghany Profile

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

Read More: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.