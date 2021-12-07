Pacer Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,712 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 8,756,983 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AAL. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 86.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the airline’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 200.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 50.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the airline’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the second quarter worth about $42,000. 53.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on AAL shares. Citigroup cut their price target on American Airlines Group from $21.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Redburn Partners started coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Airlines Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.92.

NASDAQ:AAL opened at $17.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.81 and a 200-day moving average of $20.69. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $26.09.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($5.54) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 183.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

