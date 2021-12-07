Pacer Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FMC were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in FMC by 59.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its position in FMC by 2.5% in the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its position in FMC by 15.7% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 53,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,887,000 after buying an additional 7,232 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC boosted its position in FMC by 2.8% in the third quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 11,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in FMC by 35.9% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total value of $106,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $105.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.13. FMC Co. has a 1-year low of $87.27 and a 1-year high of $123.66.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. FMC had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 12.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FMC shares. Mizuho upped their target price on FMC from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of FMC in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Bank of America upgraded FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on FMC from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.93.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

