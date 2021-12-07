Pacer Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,723 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,149 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. Polaris Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,646,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,884,972 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $512,487,000 after purchasing an additional 967,343 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 714.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 731,707 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,981,000 after purchasing an additional 641,921 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,483,479 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $974,084,000 after purchasing an additional 443,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 883.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 274,528 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,767,000 after purchasing an additional 246,607 shares during the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.30, for a total transaction of $50,582.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.79, for a total value of $26,750.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,327 shares of company stock worth $3,024,827. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup began coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.36.

NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $121.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.35 and its 200 day moving average is $151.05. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a fifty-two week low of $117.64 and a fifty-two week high of $189.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of -47.65, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.58.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.60. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 21.43% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. The company had revenue of $838.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.86 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 13.12 EPS for the current year.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

Recommended Story: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.