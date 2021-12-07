PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $342.07 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) will report sales of $342.07 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $333.00 million and the highest is $354.90 million. PacWest Bancorp reported sales of $299.06 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow PacWest Bancorp.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 45.47%. The firm had revenue of $327.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Financial upgraded PacWest Bancorp to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PacWest Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:PACW traded up $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.02. 837,901 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 864,893. PacWest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $24.19 and a fifty-two week high of $50.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.20%.

In related news, Director Daniel B. Platt sold 13,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total transaction of $638,973.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher D. Blake sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,489 shares of company stock worth $936,244. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 4.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,668,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,448,000 after buying an additional 563,363 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 4.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,670,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,545,000 after buying an additional 312,549 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,958,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,240,000 after purchasing an additional 25,197 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 8.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,353,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,682,000 after purchasing an additional 175,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,179,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,725,000 after purchasing an additional 26,733 shares in the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

