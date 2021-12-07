PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Given New $48.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $59.00 to $48.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.25.

NYSE PD opened at $31.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.31. PagerDuty has a twelve month low of $29.15 and a twelve month high of $58.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -27.48 and a beta of 1.26.

In related news, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total value of $62,965.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $3,030,008.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 228,807 shares of company stock valued at $9,762,640. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in PagerDuty by 19.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 872,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,152,000 after acquiring an additional 144,609 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the third quarter worth $2,505,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the third quarter worth $559,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 93.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 12,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 590.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 190,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,883,000 after purchasing an additional 162,749 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

