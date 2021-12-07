Palouse Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,557 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 6,077 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in eBay by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 862,706 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $60,570,000 after purchasing an additional 29,443 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of eBay by 61.9% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 56,681 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 21,665 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of eBay by 63.4% during the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 36,310 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 14,086 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of eBay by 0.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 81,087 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $5,693,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 74,850 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $5,255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on EBAY shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.67.

In other news, Director Logan Green sold 343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total value of $25,676.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 81,630 shares of company stock valued at $6,252,304. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $66.07 on Tuesday. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.67 and a 12-month high of $81.19. The stock has a market cap of $42.95 billion, a PE ratio of 3.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.38 and a 200 day moving average of $70.90.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. eBay had a net margin of 112.88% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. eBay’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.95%.

eBay announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 11th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to purchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

