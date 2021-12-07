Palouse Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 6.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PACW. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,644,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,178,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,671,000 after purchasing an additional 566,843 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,668,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,448,000 after purchasing an additional 563,363 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 1,978.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 339,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,407,000 after purchasing an additional 323,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,670,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,545,000 after acquiring an additional 312,549 shares during the period. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $44.37 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.49. PacWest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $24.19 and a 1 year high of $50.42.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $327.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.04 million. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 45.47%. PacWest Bancorp’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.20%.

In other news, Director Daniel B. Platt sold 13,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total transaction of $638,973.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher D. Blake sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,489 shares of company stock valued at $936,244 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.45.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

