Palouse Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 3.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 68,718 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 2,562 shares during the quarter. NetApp comprises about 2.7% of Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $6,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NTAP. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetApp during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NetApp during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of NetApp by 170.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 503 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetApp during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NetApp by 173.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NetApp news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.94, for a total value of $674,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew K. Fawcett sold 3,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $309,501.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,554 shares of company stock valued at $2,323,646. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $88.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.83 and a 12 month high of $94.69.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. NetApp had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 136.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 48.54%.

NTAP has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

