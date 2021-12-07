Palouse Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,121 shares during the period. International Paper comprises 1.6% of Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $3,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IP. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,096,000 after purchasing an additional 16,114 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 16,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares during the period. 81.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IP stock opened at $47.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.82. The company has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.67. International Paper has a 12 month low of $45.07 and a 12 month high of $65.27.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.11). International Paper had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.50%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is 40.57%.

International Paper declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently commented on IP shares. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of International Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of International Paper from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.40.

In related news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $255,081.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,541,980.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

