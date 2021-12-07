Palouse Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 2.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 803 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial makes up 1.4% of Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $3,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 76.4% during the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 65.1% during the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 146.0% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 111.0% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 56.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $4,071,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $392,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $104.20 on Tuesday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.58 and a 12-month high of $115.52. The stock has a market cap of $39.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.12%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PRU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.92.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

