Palouse Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,848 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $1,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBKR. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 15.9% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 9,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.08% of the company’s stock.

IBKR stock opened at $75.50 on Tuesday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.92 and a 52-week high of $80.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.01. The firm has a market cap of $31.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 0.66.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $464.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

In other news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total value of $1,176,971.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 23,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $1,751,461.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,245,194 shares of company stock valued at $87,408,199. Company insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.00.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

