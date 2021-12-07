Palouse Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABM. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $235,000. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABM opened at $46.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.58. ABM Industries Incorporated has a twelve month low of $36.31 and a twelve month high of $55.48.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.51%.

In other ABM Industries news, Director Art A. Garcia bought 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.26 per share, for a total transaction of $74,016.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 3,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $139,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.67.

ABM Industries

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

