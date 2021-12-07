Palouse Capital Management Inc. Sells 139 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,982,788 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,157,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654,142 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,175,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,231,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,224 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,451,463 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,082,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,202 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $290,398,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,239,048 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $304,650,000 after acquiring an additional 338,366 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BDX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.00.

In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $69,420.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,018 shares in the company, valued at $264,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $130,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,586 shares in the company, valued at $932,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

BDX stock opened at $246.14 on Tuesday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $234.61 and a 52 week high of $267.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.90. The company has a market cap of $69.91 billion, a PE ratio of 35.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.71.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 48.47%.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

