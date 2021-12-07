Pangolin Market Capitalization Achieves $79.51 Million (PNG)

Pangolin (CURRENCY:PNG) traded 18.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 7th. One Pangolin coin can currently be bought for $1.20 or 0.00002316 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Pangolin has traded down 26.3% against the US dollar. Pangolin has a market cap of $79.51 million and approximately $5.63 million worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00058773 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,365.72 or 0.08449324 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.50 or 0.00059034 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,669.06 or 0.99999299 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.85 or 0.00077121 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Pangolin Profile

Pangolin’s total supply is 538,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,440,025 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Buying and Selling Pangolin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pangolin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pangolin using one of the exchanges listed above.

