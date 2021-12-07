Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Cuts Position in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,432 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Middlesex Water were worth $4,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSEX. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Middlesex Water in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Middlesex Water in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Kepos Capital LP boosted its holdings in Middlesex Water by 77.0% in the second quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 2,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Middlesex Water in the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Middlesex Water by 95.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. 70.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Middlesex Water alerts:

In related news, CEO Dennis W. Doll sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.45, for a total transaction of $301,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Lorrie Beth Ginegaw sold 495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total value of $52,653.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,577 shares of company stock valued at $468,122 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

MSEX stock opened at $103.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.36 and a beta of 0.34. Middlesex Water has a twelve month low of $67.09 and a twelve month high of $116.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $39.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.00 million. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 10.65%. Research analysts predict that Middlesex Water will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Middlesex Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.46%.

About Middlesex Water

Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Middlesex Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlesex Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.