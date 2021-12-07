Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $4.02 Million Stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC decreased its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 256,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,578 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust were worth $4,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 611,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,596,000 after buying an additional 61,283 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 104.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 83,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 42,480 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 4.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 153,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 6,888 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 7.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the second quarter worth $207,000.

Get BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust alerts:

BYM stock opened at $15.49 on Tuesday. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a twelve month low of $14.60 and a twelve month high of $16.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.40.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Profile

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its assets in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

Read More: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.