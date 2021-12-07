Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $4.06 Million Stock Position in Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 312,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,185 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 1.36% of Great Ajax worth $4,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Great Ajax by 3.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 98,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Great Ajax by 8.1% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 892,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,590,000 after purchasing an additional 66,700 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Ajax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 193,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 11,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Ajax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $315,000. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AJX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on Great Ajax from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Great Ajax from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Ajax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Great Ajax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

AJX stock opened at $12.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.72. Great Ajax Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $14.74. The company has a market cap of $299.47 million, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.79.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Great Ajax had a net margin of 63.51% and a return on equity of 11.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Great Ajax Corp. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.42%. Great Ajax’s payout ratio is presently 63.58%.

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market.

