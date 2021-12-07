Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $4.12 Million Stock Holdings in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,603 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,215 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $4,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PEGA. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Pegasystems by 21.1% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Pegasystems by 11.1% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Pegasystems during the second quarter worth $213,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pegasystems during the second quarter worth $229,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Pegasystems during the second quarter worth $231,000. 47.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Separately, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $110.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -381.31 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.75 and its 200-day moving average is $128.50. Pegasystems Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.86 and a 52-week high of $148.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.13). Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $256.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is presently -41.38%.

In other Pegasystems news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $66,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,500 shares of company stock valued at $297,410. 50.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pegasystems Profile

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Further Reading: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA).

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.