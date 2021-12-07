Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $42.48 Million Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,498 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 0.9% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $42,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 19,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $166.00 on Tuesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $136.02 and a 1 year high of $168.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $162.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.65.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.