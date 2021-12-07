Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $7.81 Million Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) by 31.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 293,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,842 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $7,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAC. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $24,153,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth $4,160,000. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,931,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,839,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $23,444,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $28.14 on Tuesday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $24.87 and a twelve month high of $29.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.02.

