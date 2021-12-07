Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,258 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $15,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hillman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $114.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.20. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $113.20 and a 12 month high of $118.24.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

