Park Avenue Securities LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $12,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 133,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,124,000 after purchasing an additional 7,494 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $476,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,745,000. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Finally, WP Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 113,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF stock opened at $78.35 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.97. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 12 month low of $59.24 and a 12 month high of $82.27.

