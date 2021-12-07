Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Trading Up 5.2% Following Analyst Upgrade

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)’s share price was up 5.2% during trading on Monday after Truist Securities raised their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $22.00. Truist Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock. Park Hotels & Resorts traded as high as $17.60 and last traded at $17.58. Approximately 21,569 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,151,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.71.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PK. Truist upped their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

In other Park Hotels & Resorts news, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 3,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $75,192.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Masterton Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at $11,030,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 6.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at $864,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 16.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 157,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 397,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.38.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.37). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 13.16% and a negative net margin of 59.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Park Hotels & Resorts

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

