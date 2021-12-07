Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. Acquires New Holdings in RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB)

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in RocketLab during the third quarter valued at approximately $671,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in RocketLab during the third quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in RocketLab during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC bought a new position in RocketLab in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.47% of the company’s stock.

Get RocketLab alerts:

Shares of RKLB stock opened at 12.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of 14.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 10.64 and a current ratio of 11.14. RocketLab has a 12 month low of 9.50 and a 12 month high of 21.34.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of RocketLab in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of RocketLab in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RocketLab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of RocketLab in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of RocketLab in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 21.60.

RocketLab Company Profile

Rocket Lab and Vector entered into a definitive merger agreement.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RKLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB).

Receive News & Ratings for RocketLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RocketLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.