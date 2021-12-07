Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. Decreases Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 254,301 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,591 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for about 6.0% of Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $32,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 117.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 420.0% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $180.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.41. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $122.17 and a 1-year high of $188.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.25.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 34.56%.

QUALCOMM announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently commented on QCOM. Piper Sandler raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. DZ Bank raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.50.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $515,250.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

