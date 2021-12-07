Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. Has $2.47 Million Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. lessened its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,440 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 204,704 shares during the quarter. eBay accounts for about 0.5% of Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in eBay by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,875 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of eBay by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,615 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its position in shares of eBay by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 15,800 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of eBay by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 34,602 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $66.87 on Tuesday. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $48.67 and a one year high of $81.19. The company has a market cap of $43.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. eBay had a net margin of 112.88% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. eBay’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 3.95%.

In related news, Director Kathleen C. Mitic sold 4,171 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total value of $309,446.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 20,000 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,630 shares of company stock valued at $6,252,304 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EBAY. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.67.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

