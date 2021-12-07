Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. Lowers Position in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,190,208 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Black Stone Minerals comprises 2.6% of Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. owned about 0.57% of Black Stone Minerals worth $14,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the third quarter worth $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the second quarter worth about $104,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 17.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BSM stock opened at $10.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 40.26 and a beta of 1.41. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a 12 month low of $6.63 and a 12 month high of $12.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $59.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.22 million. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 30.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 370.37%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Black Stone Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $10.50 to $12.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.05.

Black Stone Minerals Profile

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

