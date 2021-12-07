Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. Sells 3,030 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. decreased its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 192,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,030 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies accounts for approximately 3.0% of Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $16,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 448.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $84.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.02 and a fifty-two week high of $92.32.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.36 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.73%.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $271,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.54.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

