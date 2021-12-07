Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research firms have weighed in on PEGRY. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut Pennon Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, HSBC raised Pennon Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

PEGRY traded up $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $31.49. 741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,952. Pennon Group has a 12 month low of $29.86 and a 12 month high of $52.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.03.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the provision of water management and sewerage services. It operates through the following segments: Water, Waste Management, Non-Household Retail, and Others. The Water segment comprises of the regulated water and wastewater services undertaken by South West Water. The Waste Management segment involves in the recycling, energy recovery and waste management services provided by Viridor.

