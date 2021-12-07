Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp decreased its position in Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 98,092 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.24% of Penns Woods Bancorp worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Penns Woods Bancorp by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 21,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Penns Woods Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Penns Woods Bancorp by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 286,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,822,000 after purchasing an additional 12,266 shares during the period. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in Penns Woods Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Institutional investors own 23.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Penns Woods Bancorp news, Director Charles E. Kranich bought 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.83 per share, with a total value of $41,702.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $507,888.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 6,876 shares of company stock worth $163,864 in the last ninety days. 4.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PWOD opened at $23.94 on Tuesday. Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.13 and a 12-month high of $28.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.23 million, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.05.

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.58 million for the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 21.41%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. Penns Woods Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 60.09%.

Penns Woods Bancorp Company Profile

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm offers products including accepting time, demand and savings deposits, including Super NOW accounts, regular savings accounts, money market certificates, investment certificates, fixed-rate certificates of deposit and club accounts.

