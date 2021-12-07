Peony (PNY) Trading Down 16.1% Over Last 7 Days

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. Over the last week, Peony has traded down 16.1% against the US dollar. One Peony coin can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00000742 BTC on popular exchanges. Peony has a market capitalization of $24.65 million and $35,164.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00033886 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 38.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Peony Profile

PNY is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 65,978,587 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Peony

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

